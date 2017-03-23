Did you hear? Like the PGA Championship, the Masters is adding a long-drive competition for 2017.

Ok, not really, but this year's ceremonial tee shots may just turn into one thanks to a fire tweet from Gary Player.

Since 2012 the Big Three -- Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player -- have gathered on the first tee of Augusta National at the crack of dawn on Thursday of tournament week to officially open the Masters. Mr. Palmer will surely be missed this year, leaving Player and Nicklaus to kick off the festivities. And the Black Knight is already chirping at the 18-time major winner.

In years past the three have joked about who outdrove who, but Player is starting the smack talk a little earlier this year. He took to Twitter to not only highlight his insane fitness (at 81 years old he can do more push ups than most people) but also to throw a little shade at his good pal.

Chuffed when you know keeping in shape just helped you drive by your friend’s ball See you in two weeks @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/jtERxJrzt7 — Gary Player (@garyplayer) March 23, 2017

It’s all in good fun, though, because as Player has said before, Nicklaus is the GOAT.

Fourteen days and counting. Who you got: Player or Nicklaus?