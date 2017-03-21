WATCH: Scott Van Pelt grills Tiger Woods about his hair on SportsCenter

Tiger Woods made the rounds in New York City on Monday to publicize his new book, The 1997 Masters: My Story, which was officially released Tuesday.

Woods talked Masters and faced Michael Strahan in a putting contest on Good Morning America before holding a book signing at Barnes & Noble. He capped his night by joining Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter

Van Pelt, to his credit, asked Woods the tough questions. The ESPN anchor shaves his head bald and has for a while. The 41-year-old Woods, well, has dealt with a receding hairline the past several years.

"I've been telling you bro for a long time, I'm your GPS," Van Pelt said, rubbing his head, "and I just want to know, when are you just going to come home, man? It's time to come home!"

Woods laughed it off and said, "I've got my helipad up top, and I'm very happy with that."

Check out Woods's full response below.

Tiger Woods discusses his hairline with @notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/9nuVBiWMUL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 21, 2017