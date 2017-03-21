Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he was just 25 yards off the Guinness World Record for longest drive.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has finessed his WWE power into his golf swing, and the result is staggering.

Johnson said he hit a whopping 490-yard drive while shooting a scene for his HBO show, "Ballers" in Las Vegas. While we're all eagerly waiting on video of this monster, there's no questioning The Rock's athletic abilities. The former pro wrestler also played college football and had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League before turning to the stage. And now, with the help of Jordan Spieth's "gear," as he says in the caption, it appears he has quite the knack for golf.

Johnson's drive, if true, would be just 25 yards short of the Guinness World Record of 515, hit by Mike Austin at the 1974 National Seniors Open Championship. Now the next time Johnson hits a drive like this, make sure to provide video!