Tuesday March 21st, 2017
Instagram/@therock
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has finessed his WWE power into his golf swing, and the result is staggering.
Johnson said he hit a whopping 490-yard drive while shooting a scene for his HBO show, "Ballers" in Las Vegas. While we're all eagerly waiting on video of this monster, there's no questioning The Rock's athletic abilities. The former pro wrestler also played college football and had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League before turning to the stage. And now, with the help of Jordan Spieth's "gear," as he says in the caption, it appears he has quite the knack for golf.
Johnson's drive, if true, would be just 25 yards short of the Guinness World Record of 515, hit by Mike Austin at the 1974 National Seniors Open Championship. Now the next time Johnson hits a drive like this, make sure to provide video!
The world record longest drive is 515 yards set in 1974. My drive here measured an estimated 490 yards by the scientists holding the rulers. I failed math when I was a kid, but I think that's kinda close. One fun day I will break the world record. Great day on the links shooting scenes for our HBO's #Ballers. Subsequently, I also hit two other great balls... when I stepped on a rake. Ok, no more bullshit haha.. back to work. Have a productive day. #OnSet #Ballers #LasVegas #TheGolfingBeast 🏌🏾 Big shout out to my bud and the man himself @jordanspieth for my gear 👊🏾