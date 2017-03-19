Extra Spin

17 beavers killed with 'pitchforks' at golf course to preserve endangered fish... and the 8th fairway

Kevin Cunningham
Sunday March 19th, 2017
A beaver swims in the pond on the 12th hole during the first round of the 2015 Winco Foods Portland Open.
Getty Images

You would be amazed by the amount of weird news that abounds in the golf world, especially when it comes to wildlife, but the story of a beaver massacre at an Alabama muni is in a category all its own.

Joseph Goodman, a senior reporter and columnist for Alabama Media Group, filed a report Sunday on what he jokingly dubs the "The Great Beaver Slaughter of 2017."

In the report, Goodman tells the story of Roebuck Golf Course in Birmingham, where a large family of beavers had set up shop in a creek on the 8th hole. The resulting beaver dam flooded parts of the 8th fairway, dramatically changing the layout of the hole. But the beavers' new idyllic lives wouldn't last.

Employees of the golf course told Goodman that the animals were "rounded up in January with 'pitchforks' and 'by government employees.' The largest of all, weighing in at 38 pounds, was frozen by one of the maintenance staffers for future consumption."

In the end, 17 beavers were dead, and the floodwaters soon retreated. But stranger yet are the reasons for the slaughter.

It's back! A massive alligator at Myakka Pines Golf Club swallows up a turtle on the golf course.
According to the report, Birmingham City Council President Johnathan Austin said in his live video, "This is real news. This is coming to you live from Rogusta, where something needs to be done about this. This is beautiful city property. We are trying to preserve the property that we have, take care of the property we already have."

"For all the news stations that want to report fake news, this is real news coming to you live right out here at the park, Rogusta. We've got endangered species that we're trying to save and protect."

You can read the full report here.

