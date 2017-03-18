Extra Spin

Smylie Kaufman spooked at sight of gator at Bay Hill

Coleman McDowell
Saturday March 18th, 2017
Smylie Kaufman didn't even see the alligator coming.
Smylie Kaufman? Well, he's no Cody Gribble. 

Earlier this week, Gribble grabbed the tail of a gator at Bay Hill. Kaufman was spooked just walking past a gator on Friday.

Kaufman was strolling up the sixth fairway when he looked up and saw a gator on the bank. He immediately headed the opposite direction and even had his caddie jogging away from the water as well. The gator won't be able to bother Kaufman anymore this week. After a 78-77, he missed the cut.

