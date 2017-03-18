Henrik Stenson taps in for triple-bogey barefoot after hitting twice from water

Henrik Stenson missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he did make some highlight reel shots in the process.

On the 11th hole, Stenson pulled his approach left into the water, but it was shallow enough for him to still take a swing at it. After taking off his socks and shoes, Stenson hopped in the water. His first attempt made it out, but rolled back down the hill, stopping before reaching the water again. Stenson shared a laugh with his caddie and took another swipe at it, but this time the ball barely went forward out of the thick rough, then rolled back into the water. His third attempt made it out of the water and up the hill, but still short of the green.

The fourth attempt was actually a really good shot. From the greenside rough, Stenson flew the pitch straight to the hole where it checked up. He casually went up to the three-footer – while still barefoot – and putted in with his wedge. And that's how you make a triple-bogey, kids. Check out the full video below.