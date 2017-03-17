A volcano in Antigua, Guatemala, is putting on a show for PGA Tour Latinoamerica players this week.

The aptly named "Fuego Volcano" is one of the region's most active, and has has been in a state of constant eruption since 2002. But it's latest explosive episode is the most intense since 1974, according to Volcano Discovery, which adds that the Fuego sometimes produces tall ash plumes and "pyroclastic" lava flows. As the name suggests, this thing is literally on fire.

Paul Apyan, a player in the field, sent photos and videos to weiunderpar.com -- and we're guessing he wasn't the only one to be distracted from his game. Round 1 was suspended Thursday due to high winds.