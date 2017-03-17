Extra Spin

Ha Na Jang makes hole in one at Founders, wins Kia

Marika Washchyshyn
Friday March 17th, 2017
Ha Na Jang, pictured here at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, won a car after acing the 17th hole at Wildfire Golf Club.
AP Photo

Ha Na Jang is one lucky golfer this St. Patrick's Day -- but instead of a pot of gold, she's taking home a brand new car.

The 24-year-old South Korean made a hole-in-one on Wildfire Golf Club's 17th Friday, during Round 2 of the Bank of Hope Founders Cup. The 140-yard ace gifted the eight-time champion a 2017 Kia Cadenza SXL.

It's no doubt that Jang has the skill, but we're thinking there's some luck of the Irish at play here: Jang, a bubbly character on the LPGA tour, has a number of nicknames, including "Lucky" and "Clover Girl."

Watch her celebration jig below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN