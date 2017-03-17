Ha Na Jang, pictured here at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, won a car after acing the 17th hole at Wildfire Golf Club.

Ha Na Jang is one lucky golfer this St. Patrick's Day -- but instead of a pot of gold, she's taking home a brand new car.

The 24-year-old South Korean made a hole-in-one on Wildfire Golf Club's 17th Friday, during Round 2 of the Bank of Hope Founders Cup. The 140-yard ace gifted the eight-time champion a 2017 Kia Cadenza SXL.

It's no doubt that Jang has the skill, but we're thinking there's some luck of the Irish at play here: Jang, a bubbly character on the LPGA tour, has a number of nicknames, including "Lucky" and "Clover Girl."

Watch her celebration jig below.