Extra Spin

WATCH: Bubba Watson's son makes hilarious mini-golf ace

Josh Berhow
Thursday March 16th, 2017
Caleb Watson, Bubba Watson's son, is a mini-golf pro.
@bubbawatson Instagram

There's never just one way to play a hole, whether you're teeing it up on an 18-hole championship course or on a mini-golf track.

Bubba Watson's son, Caleb, provided the proof.

Caleb made a hole-in-one the hard way on Wednesday. He took a healthy swing from the tee, but a little luck helped him get the ball in the hole.

Check out the shot below. Watson is grouped with Jason Day and Martin Kaymer for the first two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

‪This is not the way to play it, but... we think it should be a #SCtop10 nominee too! @SportsCenter ‬

A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on

