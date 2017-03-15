Arnold Palmer collected some amazing golf memorabilia, but here's something created by Arnie, for Arnie.

Callaway Golf received a tour of Palmer's office at Bay Hill from Cori Britt, one of Palmer's longtime associates. One of the coolest items they found was a yardage book that Palmer made specifically for Augusta National. (Palmer won four Masters from 1958-1964. Only Jack Nicklaus has won more.)

They took an exclusive look at the homemade guide that Palmer made by binding together paper from a yellow legal pad. He took notes on pin placements, distances, bunkers, how far he hit certain shots throughout the week and more. It's exhaustive, yet simple -- and amazing.

In the video, Britt says he's seeing the book for the first time. And if he's never seen it, chances are few people have. Take a flip through the book below.