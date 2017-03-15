Extra Spin

Check out Arnold Palmer's handmade yardage book for Augusta National

Coleman McDowell
Wednesday March 15th, 2017
Arnold Palmer sports his green jacket at Augusta National in 1973.
Augusta National

Arnold Palmer collected some amazing golf memorabilia, but here's something created by Arnie, for Arnie.

Callaway Golf received a tour of Palmer's office at Bay Hill from Cori Britt, one of Palmer's longtime associates. One of the coolest items they found was a yardage book that Palmer made specifically for Augusta National. (Palmer won four Masters from 1958-1964. Only Jack Nicklaus has won more.)

They took an exclusive look at the homemade guide that Palmer made by binding together paper from a yellow legal pad. He took notes on pin placements, distances, bunkers, how far he hit certain shots throughout the week and more. It's exhaustive, yet simple -- and amazing.

In the video, Britt says he's seeing the book for the first time. And if he's never seen it, chances are few people have. Take a flip through the book below.

