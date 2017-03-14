These two weren't letting snowstorm Stella get in the way of their round.

A little snow never kept a true golf fanatic down, and snowstorm Stella certainly wasn't keeping these guys from teeing it up, right in the middle of Times Square.

The gents behind Barstool Sports' golf podcast, Fore Play, braved the conditions to hit a few balls into a very deserted Times Square overnight. The storm, which was predicted to cover New York City in several feet of snow, was downgraded to just inches by Tuesday morning.

It doesn't compare to a snow-covered St. Andrews, but we have to admit, it's still pretty neat.

But these guys made their shots -- and got the shots -- in perfect time. No word on whether this particular one resulted in a birdie.

