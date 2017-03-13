Monday March 13th, 2017
@TheClub Twitter
Those of you who have trouble simply hitting your drives in the fairway aren't going to like this guy.
The Club tweeted this video today of a guy at a simulator absolutely hammering a putter with a full swing. It went 276 yards, to be exact. The putter is a mallet, so that must be the secret for those trying at home.
By the way, a 276-yard-average would rank him T-191st on the PGA Tour this season. Check out the video below.
Morning all... not to belittle any of your weekend achievements but here's a dude banging a putter 276 #TheClub pic.twitter.com/gYotiX4X8c — The Club (@theclub) March 13, 2017