WATCH: Here's someone crushing a putter farther than you can hit your driver

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Monday March 13th, 2017
A 276-yard drive with a putter?!
Those of you who have trouble simply hitting your drives in the fairway aren't going to like this guy.

The Club tweeted this video today of a guy at a simulator absolutely hammering a putter with a full swing. It went 276 yards, to be exact. The putter is a mallet, so that must be the secret for those trying at home.

By the way, a 276-yard-average would rank him T-191st on the PGA Tour this season. Check out the video below.

