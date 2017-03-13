Those of you who have trouble simply hitting your drives in the fairway aren't going to like this guy.

The Club tweeted this video today of a guy at a simulator absolutely hammering a putter with a full swing. It went 276 yards, to be exact. The putter is a mallet, so that must be the secret for those trying at home.

By the way, a 276-yard-average would rank him T-191st on the PGA Tour this season. Check out the video below.