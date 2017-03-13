Andrew 'Beef' Johnston's interview with Henrik Stenson started smoothly, but went downhill from there.

Sports broadcasting is harder than it looks.

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston found this out the hard way when he tried to interview his fellow European Tour pro Henrik Stenson on behalf of Sky Sports at the Valspar Championship this past weekend.

Beef loves the camera, and the camera loves Beef, but a lack of preparation led to a failed on-camera exchange which quickly devolved into profanity that is decidedly NSFW.

We’ll leave it at that and let the clip below do the rest of the talking. Check it out below.