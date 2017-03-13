Extra Spin

Beef Johnston tries, fails to interview Henrik Stenson (NSFW)

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Monday March 13th, 2017
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston's interview with Henrik Stenson started smoothly, but went downhill from there.
Instagram.com/henrikstenson

Sports broadcasting is harder than it looks.

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston found this out the hard way when he tried to interview his fellow European Tour pro Henrik Stenson on behalf of Sky Sports at the Valspar Championship this past weekend.

Beef loves the camera, and the camera loves Beef, but a lack of preparation led to a failed on-camera exchange which quickly devolved into profanity that is decidedly NSFW.

We’ll leave it at that and let the clip below do the rest of the talking. Check it out below.

Stick to your day job Beef 😜

A post shared by Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) on

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN