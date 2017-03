This stretches the definition of a fight, but it is fun to watch.

After several viewings, there are actually no punches thrown. The guy in the red shirt ends up on the ground, but he kind of just collapses after the guy in the blue shirt charges at him. There's a lot of NSFW language, but it's worth watching.

Worse part: the white belt or using the golf carts as bodyguards?