Watch: Drive hits rules official riding across the fairway in a cart

A rules official looks for a golf ball in his cart.

Perhaps "Fore" would have helped in this situation?

At the European Tour's Hero Indian Open, David Horsey bombed a drive down the middle of the fairway. Away from all the hazards, right? Wrong! A rogue rules official was just trotting down the fairway in his golf cart, minding his own business without a care in the world. Except he was in the landing zone for the players actually playing in the event on the hole he's driving down.

The ball lands to the left of the cart and hits the rules official on the bounce. Luckily, the ball stayed in the fairway, and Horsey made his par.