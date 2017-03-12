Everything is coming up Spieth.

Jordan Spieth is the sixth-ranked player in the World Ranking, and his namesake on the racetrack is winning as well. A racehorse named Spieth has a 11-5-3 career record and has earned more than $534,000 in prize money.

How did the horse get the Spieth moniker? His Australian trainer Bryce Heys told racing.com the very simple story.

"We were throwing around ideas for names and Spieth had just won the Masters,” Heys said. “I thought it sounded like a good name, threw it in the hat and the boys liked it. That was that.”

Hopefully both Spieth's will continue their winning ways.

Spieth all set for southern venture and ready to swing at @FlemingtonVRC tough test #atpeak @candjmurray pic.twitter.com/FE0WMPjwon — Bryce N Heys (NZ) (@heysy) June 23, 2016

