WATCH: Trick-shot goes horribly wrong for this guy's face

Saturday March 11th, 2017
Ouch! Next time, this guy should tell his buddy to crouch.
Unless your name is Wesley or George Bryan, don't try this one at home.

Everyone wants to learn how to master the high flop shot, but amateurs should probably stop using their friends as markers. Case in point: this guy.

He's not the first to have this happen to, and he definitely won't be the last...but right now, he's probably the most bruised. It's too bad, because Brandon Frechette's Instagram is riddled with a lot of really great tricks.

Watch the trick-shot gone terribly wrong below, with the added bonus of the impact being in slow motion.

Not a lot of people trust me anymore

A post shared by Brandon Frechette (@freche_golf) on

