Tony Finau has brought his hardwood skills to the PGA Tour.

The Utah native, who was originally recruited by Utah and Utah State to play basketball, is known for his skills on the court. Fans got to see it in action at Innisbrook during the third round of the Valspar Championship, when he dunked his second shot from a bunker on the par-3 8th.

Finau, a cousin of Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker, has said he'd be willing to challenge anyone on the PGA Tour on the court. "I do consider myself a good basketball player, and I probably play more than I should, because you could get hurt definitely playing basketball. I think I'm one of the better basketball players for sure on the PGA Tour. I know there's other guys that play and things, but yeah, I'd play against anyone."

But in this category, there are a rare few who could both dunk from a bunker and dunk flat-footed. A roll-in birdie from there would have been impressive, but a full on dunk? Finau-menal.