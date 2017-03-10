Wesley Bryan put his trick-shot skills to the test at the Valspar Championship Thursday.

When your hobby pays off during your day job, you know you're doing something right.

Trick-shot aficionado Wesley Bryan put his skills to the test yesterday during the first round of the Valspar Championship, when he was forced to hit his second shot on Copperhead's 10th hole from the cart path.

The PGA Tour rookie picked it clean and watched it settle just feet away from the hole. Bryan went on to make birdie en route to a three-under 68.

Spinning it from the cart path ...

Making birdie from the cart path ... #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/KcAlIX2rkj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2017

He even got away with minimal damage to his wedge.