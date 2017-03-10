WATCH: Stenson's daughter runs onto course to give Dad a hug at Valspar

Henrik Stenson was greeted by one of his biggest fans Friday at the Valspar Championship.

Henrik Stenson has his whole family with him this week at the Valspar Championship thanks to fact that the host course, Innisbrook Resort, is relatively close to their home in Orlando, Fla.

But apparently one of Stenson's daughters is still not getting enough facetime with Dad.

During Friday's second round, the reigning British Open champion was standing in the fairway when his youngest daughter Alice ducked under the ropes and ran towards her dad. Stenson quickly took her in his arms and walked over to greet the rest of his family... and to hand Alice back to his wife Emma.

Watch the clip below.