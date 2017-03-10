Check out this year's Masters badge, golf's ultimate golden ticket

The 2017 Masters is right around the corner -- just 27 days away as of this writing -- and the excitement is starting to build throughout the golf world.

A ticket to the annual event at Augusta National is one of the most sought-after items in the game, and for good reason. Whether or not Tiger Woods decides to play, there are plenty of major storylines to look out for. Can Dustin Johnson continue his dominant streak? Will Jordan Spieth comeback from last year's devastating loss to capture his second Masters title? Or will Rory McIlroy finally add a green jacket to his wardrobe?

Most of us will not get to witness any of this in person, but now we can see what golf's ultimate golden ticket looks like.

Augusta Chronicle sports editor John Boyette tweeted out a photo of his Masters badge Friday morning.

Have you seen this year's Masters badge? The leaderboard at No. 6 is featured. pic.twitter.com/zuQ3cxQDcy — john boyette (@johnboyette) March 10, 2017

The 2017 edition features an image of the leaderboard on the 6th hole, along with the dates of this year's event: April 6-9, 2017.

You may never get your hands on one of these, but now you know what those lucky few will be wearing around their necks as they stroll the grounds this Spring.