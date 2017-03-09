Extra Spin

Piers Morgan calls Greg Norman one of sports' biggest chokers, gets pilloried by Twitter

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Thursday March 9th, 2017
Greg Norman falls to the ground after missing his shot for an eagle on the 15th hole during final round of the 1996 Masters.
AP Photo

Piers Morgan tried to rip on Greg Norman on Twitter, and Twitter wasn't having it.

FC Barcelona pulled off a stunning upset to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in a Champions League Round of 16 matchup Wednesday and, as The Guardian wrote, "PSG became the Atlanta Falcons of Europe."

As expected, Twitter blew up -- especially overseas -- and outspoken television personality Piers Morgan compared PSG's loss to Norman's rollercoaster career, opining that the Shark must be happy that he is "no longer the biggest choker in sports."

Norman spent 331 weeks as the world's top-ranked golfer (only Tiger Woods held that spot longer) and finished his career with 91 professional wins, including 20 on the PGA Tour. He won two British Opens and came famously close to winning more majors, finishing as the runner-up in each of the other three majors at least once. He suffered several particularly memorable close calls at the Masters.

Anyway, Morgan called out Norman, and Twitter thought it was out of bounds. Responses flooded in.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN