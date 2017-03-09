Piers Morgan calls Greg Norman one of sports' biggest chokers, gets pilloried by Twitter

Greg Norman falls to the ground after missing his shot for an eagle on the 15th hole during final round of the 1996 Masters.

Piers Morgan tried to rip on Greg Norman on Twitter, and Twitter wasn't having it.

FC Barcelona pulled off a stunning upset to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in a Champions League Round of 16 matchup Wednesday and, as The Guardian wrote, "PSG became the Atlanta Falcons of Europe."

As expected, Twitter blew up -- especially overseas -- and outspoken television personality Piers Morgan compared PSG's loss to Norman's rollercoaster career, opining that the Shark must be happy that he is "no longer the biggest choker in sports."

Norman spent 331 weeks as the world's top-ranked golfer (only Tiger Woods held that spot longer) and finished his career with 91 professional wins, including 20 on the PGA Tour. He won two British Opens and came famously close to winning more majors, finishing as the runner-up in each of the other three majors at least once. He suffered several particularly memorable close calls at the Masters.

Anyway, Morgan called out Norman, and Twitter thought it was out of bounds. Responses flooded in.

Greg Norman must be happy.

No longer the biggest choker in sports history. #PSG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan Norman won 2 majors and 91 tournaments. Stick to hypocritical and contradictory politics. It's called golf. You lose sometimes. — Jake Solomon (@ThE__SoLo__DoLo) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan seriously? 2 majors, over 90 wins and world number 1 for years. Get your facts right. Other than the Masters he was robbed — Chebster (@Chebs4377) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan Final round of 64 to win the Open, unlucky not to win more than 2 majors. 91 wins, world number for years. You know nothing! — Paul Lovesey (@wootton800) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan Greg Norman was a brilliant and accomplished golfer. Why insult him ?? #whiteshark — Walter Lacey (@Cllrwlaceyind) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan how is Greg the biggest choker in sports history ??? Look at what he won — Ben Challis (@challisPGApro) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan leave Greg alone, he won plenty of titles. — Pablo (@pavlaki1969) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan He won two majors. Show some respect. — Michael Scaletta (@mikes1160) March 9, 2017

@piersmorgan Gone way down in my estimations with this ludicrous statement! You know nothing about golf.....stick to talking about Arsenal! — Chris Reed (@Reedy88LFC) March 8, 2017