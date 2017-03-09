Welcome to the first episode of the 'Meat and Beef Show.'

John Daly and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston cemented their friendship with a 30-minute Q&A on Periscope, in which they tackled fan questions on their golf games, their breakfast preferences and their taste in movies.

Daly took questions with a cigarette in one hand and a glass of chocolate milk and whisky in the other. They discussed Daly's pancake-making abilities, his love for Apple Jacks, and which state is home to the best mullets. Daly offered to make Beef a pair of Loudmouth pants printed with Arby's sandwiches. “Nobody can beat me hungover, or drunk,” Daly says at one point. "I wouldn't even attempt it," Beef replies.

The Meat & Beef Show https://t.co/ZVSEsk1qxv — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) March 9, 2017

Daly also taught the British Beef how to say Arby's the American way: