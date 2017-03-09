Extra Spin

Grayson Murray's wild week on Twitter ends with drug test at Valspar

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Thursday March 9th, 2017
Grayson Murray at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.
PGA Tour rookie Grayson Murray isn't shying away from sharing his unfiltered thoughts to the world via social media.

Murray created a minor Twitter flap early this week when he tweeted his thoughts about his fellow pros' social media personalities — or lack thereof — arguing that if the stars opened up to the fans it would be good for the game of golf.

Following his first-round 75 at the Valspar Championship on Thursday, Murray took to Twitter again, this time to announce he'd been drug tested following his less-than-stellar round.

Though this is unlikely to alter Murray's unvarnished approach to Twitter, at least it's good to know the Tour is taking PED enforcement seriously.

