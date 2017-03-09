Grayson Murray's wild week on Twitter ends with drug test at Valspar

PGA Tour rookie Grayson Murray isn't shying away from sharing his unfiltered thoughts to the world via social media.

Murray created a minor Twitter flap early this week when he tweeted his thoughts about his fellow pros' social media personalities — or lack thereof — arguing that if the stars opened up to the fans it would be good for the game of golf.

Imagine if more guys from the PGA tour opened up on social media. Golf would gain popularity not be losing it. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

@mkiepe2014 seriously! How many boring golfers are out there. All their tweets are endorsements. Who cares — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

Following his first-round 75 at the Valspar Championship on Thursday, Murray took to Twitter again, this time to announce he'd been drug tested following his less-than-stellar round.

Got to love getting drug tested after shooting 75. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 9, 2017

Though this is unlikely to alter Murray's unvarnished approach to Twitter, at least it's good to know the Tour is taking PED enforcement seriously.