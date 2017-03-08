Extra Spin

WATCH: Rickie Fowler throws bullpen session at Cardinals camp

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Wednesday March 8th, 2017
Rickie Fowler is an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
We all know Rickie Fowler can chip a wedge. But throw a strike?

Shortly after capturing his fourth PGA Tour win at the Honda Classic, Fowler stopped by St. Louis Cardinals camp for a quick bullpen session with his favorite Major League Baseball team on Tuesday.

Fowler grew up in California but now lives in Jupiter, Fla., home of Cardinals’ spring training headquarters, so he adopted the Cardinals after attending a few spring exhibitions.

His motion isn’t quite as smooth as his swing, but for a golfer, he’s not a bad pitcher.

