Ian Poulter's clothing line is closing its doors: Time to stock up on some tartan

Coleman McDowell
Wednesday March 8th, 2017
On April 2nd, Ian Poulter Designs will shut down all operations.
Ian Poulter Design is closing its doors. 

Poulter got into the clothing game in 2006 but is shutting down the line of golf apparel next month, he announced on Twitter.

Poulter always had a flair for the dramatic look in his sartorial decisions, but the line of clothes focused on tartan never became a destination for golfers. In the meantime, the site is having huge sales! Seventy percent off the majority of the store. And with the pound in a recent decline, there are some deals to be had, if you are a fan of his style.

