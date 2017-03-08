Ian Poulter Design is closing its doors.

Poulter got into the clothing game in 2006 but is shutting down the line of golf apparel next month, he announced on Twitter.

We are sad to announce @IJPDesign is closing down. We'd like to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported us over the years. pic.twitter.com/R75mkar9ak — IJP Design (@IJPDesign) March 8, 2017

Poulter always had a flair for the dramatic look in his sartorial decisions, but the line of clothes focused on tartan never became a destination for golfers. In the meantime, the site is having huge sales! Seventy percent off the majority of the store. And with the pound in a recent decline, there are some deals to be had, if you are a fan of his style.

