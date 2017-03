This golf cart had a 1300cc Hayabusa engine in it.

With this golf cart, slow play would no longer be an issue.

Equipped with a 1300-cc four-cylinder motor, this suped-up golf cart destroyed a Corvette in a recent drag race. But the golf cart had significantly less horsepower: 158 HP vs. 1050 HP. That's like Luke Donald outdriving Bubba Watson. A true upset.

Perhaps the USGA will implement these carts in its next batch of rules changes.