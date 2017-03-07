Steph Curry adds 'putting' to his pregame routine in Atlanta

Warriors guard Steph Curry got creative with his pre-game warmup in Atlanta yesterday, adding some football, volleyball and, yes, golf moves to his routine.

Curry is an avid golfer who has teed it up with President Barack Obama, so he made sure to take a moment to work on his putting stroke.

For the "putt," he grabbed a water bottle from a nearby table to hit a basketball into the middle of the court.

It worked. Curry scored 24 points against the Hawks, helping Golden State to win 119 to 111 over Atlanta.