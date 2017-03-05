WATCH: Justin Thomas brings bad-shot club release to new level

Justin Thomas had a frustrating start to his final round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship on Sunday, and one off-line tee shot produced an early club release unlike many we have seen in quite a while.

Thomas, who owned the 54-hole lead, was three over for his round as he teed off on the par-5 11th hole. After he made contact he let go of the club in disgust — something Thomas did earlier on Sunday and something golfers on Tour do from time to time — but this toss was almost out of control.

The head of the driver hit the ground and the shaft ricocheted up and hit someone in the gallery, although not hard enough to cause any harm. Thomas, seemingly embarrassed, went after the club shortly after it left his hands.

You can watch the video below. Despite the drive, Thomas birdied the hole. You can follow the final round here.