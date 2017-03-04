Fred Couples sells beautiful mansion for $3.2M

Dream home buyers had another crack at Fred Couples' gorgeous four bedroom mansion, but the property was off the market as fast as it reappeared.

Couples last tried to sell his La Quinta, Calif., home in March 2016 after an unsuccessful bid in 2011. The home, originally priced at $4.11 million, was relisted at $3.95 million in 2016, $3.75 million in February 2017, and sold just for $3.2 million after being on the market for less than a day. Not bad for a place that boasts panoramic mountain views, a pool, and a media room!

Couples is fresh off his first victory in three years after nabbing the Chubb Classic two weeks ago. He bested Miguel Angel Jimenez by three strokes at the Champions Tour event for his 12th senior tour win.