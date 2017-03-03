Extra Spin

Watch: Gator grabs giant fish and carries it across golf course in its mouth

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Friday March 3rd, 2017
A gator grabbed a fish in its jaws and trotted across a Florida golf course.
Another week, another gator on a golf course. But this one has a twist. 

At Seven Springs Golf and Country Club, a gator was caught on video making its way across a cart path and into a water hazard, all the time with a huge fish in its mouth. According to fox13news.com, Norma Respess captured the footage on the course and is a resident in the nearby Tampa area.

Respess says on the video, "I've never seen that before. Look at that! What a sight. He's holding on to that fish. Amazing."

Check out the whole video below.

