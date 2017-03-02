Tour rookie slams 'boring' peers for their boring social media accounts

23-year-old rookie Grayson Murray played his way from the Web.com Tour to the big leagues in 2016, but he's found a strange way to fit in with PGA Tour veterans in his first year with full status: slamming them on social media.

Murray, who has made three cuts over nine starts in the 2016-17 season, took to Twitter Thursday to criticize Tour pros for their 'boring' social media accounts, suggesting that the Tour would be much more popular if they took some time to show their human sides.

Imagine if more guys from the PGA tour opened up on social media. Golf would gain popularity not be losing it. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

When one follower professed support for his argument, Murray repsonded by saying that most pros' "tweets are endorsements. who cares."

@mkiepe2014 seriously! How many boring golfers are out there. All their tweets are endorsements. Who cares — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

Fellow pro J.J. Spaun then chimed in saying that the reason pros aren't active on social media is because they are "too busy practicing." Murray followed that up with another hot take, before stating "I know my place" as the 150th ranked golfer in the world.

Unfortunately I know my place and the 150th ranked player in the world that's a rookie can't start a movement. One day I will though! https://t.co/c7EHJIY68w — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 2, 2017

Whether or not Grayson is onto something, and he might be, this was probably not the smartest way to get on the good side of the best golfers in the world.