Want to make watching golf on TV more exciting? Hire two Mexican futbol announcers to bring their brand of colorful commentary to the PGA Tour. Sports broadcasters Antonio Rosique and Carlos Guerrero appeared on the greens with Tour players at the WGC Mexico Championship to offer an enthusiastic play-by-play of the action. Watch the video below to get a taste of what golf television could be like, if only more announcers were willing to yell, "GOAL!" every time a player sinks a putt:

Mexico fútbol broadcasters @antonio_rosique and @carloslguerrero took on a different kind of pitch today. pic.twitter.com/ogvmSAdN4a — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2017