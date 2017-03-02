Extra Spin

WATCH: Fútbol broadcasters bring excitement to WGC-Mexico Championship

Thursday March 2nd, 2017
The PGA Tour reimagines what golf broadcasting could sound like at the WGC Mexico Championship.
Want to make watching golf on TV more exciting? Hire two Mexican futbol announcers to bring their brand of colorful commentary to the PGA Tour. Sports broadcasters Antonio Rosique and Carlos Guerrero appeared on the greens with Tour players at the WGC Mexico Championship to offer an enthusiastic play-by-play of the action. Watch the video below to get a taste of what golf television could be like, if only more announcers were willing to yell, "GOAL!" every time a player sinks a putt: 

