How well do you know the new Rules of Golf? Take our quiz to find out

ICYMI, golf's rulebook is getting a facelift.

On Wednesday, the USGA and R&A rolled out a plan that would modernize the Rules of Golf, including 36 major changes. If confirmed, these changes will take place on Jan. 1, 2019. (If you need a breakdown of what you need to know about the rules changes, here are the nine most important items to know.) For those paying close attention, you may think you have the new rules down pat. Take our quiz below to find out how well you know the new rulebook.