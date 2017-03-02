Ed Sheeran got drunk and hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club

These two should really be more careful on the golf course.

One of the biggest male pop stars in the world, Ed Sheeran, was profiled in The Guardian by Alexis Petridis on Thursday, as Sheeran prepares to launch his third album.

It's a lengthy and good read, which we recommend you look into to. But, of course, we found it necessary to point out the golfy detail Petridis leads with. It involves Sheeran, Justin Bieber and getting "hammered" at a dive bar.

Sound dangerous? It was. Ed can take it from here.

"We were in Japan. We'd been out to a dive bar. [Bieber] just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, 'F---, I need to aim this properly,' and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me … I'd cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club. That was one of those 'What the f---?' moments."

That's about as golfy as the interview gets, but if you are a fan of the man's music, make sure to check out the entire profile here.