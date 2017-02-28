Extra Spin

WATCH: Phil Mickelson tells David Feherty a hilarious Ryder Cup story

Tuesday February 28th, 2017
Phil Mickelson and David Toms celebrate on the second day of the 2002 Ryder Cup.
Phil Mickelson doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to on-course commentary.

On the season premiere of 'Feherty,' which will air March 6 on the Golf Channel, Mickelson showed off his talent for storytelling. The star anecdote revolves around an alternate-shot match at the 2002 Ryder Cup where Mickelson was paired with David Toms.

In a tight match, Toms's approach on the Belfry's par-4 16th skirted a bunker, but Mickelson stuck the recovery shot within four feet of the pin. When Toms asked for Mickelson's advice on the upcoming short putt, Lefty let him have it.

“‘What do I think?’ I said, ‘Don’t f--- this one up too!’ and walked off the green. And to his credit, he knocks it right in, and after a chuckle that we had, we ended up winning the match 2 and 1.”

Watch the full clip below: 

