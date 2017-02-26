WATCH: Uh oh, Rickie Fowler putts into sprinkler head at Honda Classic

Professional golfers can make mistakes just like amateurs, and Rickie Fowler showed us that on Sunday.

During the final round of The Honda Classic at PGA National, Fowler was off the green and putting for birdie on the par-4 4th. That’s when a pesky sprinkler head got in the way.

Fowler’s putt found the sprinkler head just before it got onto the green, and it nestled there as he gave his caddie a dumbfounded look. Fowler had to take a drop and took a bogey on the hole. Check out the video below and follow the final round here to see if Fowler can hang on and win.