WATCH: Alligator scares pro hockey player on the golf course

Sunday February 26th, 2017
Extra Hazards:&nbsp;Gators Can't Stop Terrorizing Golf Courses

Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson and Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik had an uninvited guest crash their round on Sunday in Florida. In the pantheon of gators caught on film frightening golfers, this one takes the cake for reaction: Karlsson's smile evaporates as he watches a large alligator emerge out of the water, and then he half hoots, half jumps away.  Watch for yourself below:

