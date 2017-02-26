WATCH: Alligator scares pro hockey player on the golf course

Sunday February 26th, 2017
1:03 | Extra Spin
Extra Hazards: Gators Can't Stop Terrorizing Golf Courses
Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson and Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik had an uninvited guest crash their round on Sunday in Florida. In the pantheon of gators caught on film frightening golfers, this one takes the cake for reaction: Karlsson's smile evaporates as he watches a large alligator emerge out of the water, and then he half hoots, half jumps away. Watch for yourself below:
Not much scares @ErikKarlsson65 but this guy did.... @DAlfredsson11 pic.twitter.com/Fe4lXTOtY7 — Jesper Parnevik (@JesperParnevik) February 25, 2017