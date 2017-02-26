LPGA pro Xi Yu Lin brought her birthday celebration to the course at the LPGA Thailand this weekend. The Chinese golfer wore a birthday hat during her round on Saturday to mark her 21st. She may not have wound up with the score she wanted (she shot a 73 in the third round) but she certainly had a good time on her birthday.

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to @JanetLinXiYu pic.twitter.com/vD3stW3Cza — Alena Sharp (@AlenaSharp) February 24, 2017