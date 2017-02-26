Extra Spin

LPGA pro sports an unusual accessory at Thailand tournament

GOLF WIRE
Sunday February 26th, 2017
Xi Yu Lin wears a birthday hat during the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Getty Images

LPGA pro Xi Yu Lin brought her birthday celebration to the course at the LPGA Thailand this weekend. The Chinese golfer wore a birthday hat during her round on Saturday to mark her 21st. She may not have wound up with the score she wanted (she shot a 73 in the third round) but she certainly had a good time on her birthday.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN