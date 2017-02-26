Extra Spin

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky reveal gender of second child in very golfy way

Sunday February 26th, 2017
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson revealed the gender of their second chid on Sunday.
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and fiancee Paulina Gretzky announced last week they were expecting their second child, and on Sunday they broke more news.

Paulina posted a video to her Instagram account saying they were about to find out the sex of baby No. 2. Of course, they did this with Dustin, shirtless, taking a mammoth swing and exploding a golf ball, which revealed the color.

Spoiler: It was blue! So a second boy is on the way for the happy family. Their first son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, was born on Jan. 19, 2015.

You can watch the video below.

