Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson revealed the gender of their second chid on Sunday.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and fiancee Paulina Gretzky announced last week they were expecting their second child, and on Sunday they broke more news.

Paulina posted a video to her Instagram account saying they were about to find out the sex of baby No. 2. Of course, they did this with Dustin, shirtless, taking a mammoth swing and exploding a golf ball, which revealed the color.

Spoiler: It was blue! So a second boy is on the way for the happy family. Their first son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, was born on Jan. 19, 2015.

You can watch the video below.