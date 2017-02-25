Extra Spin

WATCH: Pro strips to underwear to hit out of water at Honda

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Saturday February 25th, 2017
Shawn Stefani braves the water at PGA National to hit a shot during the Honda Classic.

PGA Tour veteran Shawn Stefani arrived at the 6th hole Thursday at PGA National fighting to make the cut. He left needing a new pair of underwear.

Just one shot over the cut line at the time, Stefani sprayed his drive into the water at the 6th (his 15th of the day). Instead of taking a drop and a penalty, Stefani, desperate to play the weekend, decided instead to strip down to just his underwear and get into the water to hit his shot. You can watch a video clip of the incident below.

Unfortunately, Stefani's bogey save was not enough, and he ended up missing the cut and heading home. Apparently some people were not amused by his decision, and he responded to those critics via Twitter.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN