Extra Spin

It's not just Tigers and Bears, Bumblebees can play golf too

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
an hour ago
A recent study used a golf-like experiment to prove bumblebees are capable of high cognitive functions.
Getty Images

Some bees, including North America's rusty patched bumblebees, are facing imminent extinction. But it appears surviving Bombus affinis can now spend their remaining years like many American retirees: playing golf.

Yes, you read that correctly. As part of a study published in Science Magazine, researchers came up with a golf-related experiment to test the cognitive complexity of bumblebees' brains.

In the experiment, researchers cut a golf-ball sized hole in a wood platform and stuck a sugar solution in the hole. The bees needed to move a small ball into the hole to receive the sweet reward. Amazingly, after witnessing demonstrations, the bees had few issues completing the task, even on their first try. They also adapted easily when the ball's color was changed. (Just like Bubba!)

Here's a video of the experiment:

According to one of the study's authors, Olli Loukola of Queen Mary University of London, the surprising results suggest that some insects like bees are capable of a high-level of cognitive abilities previously thought to be restricted to primates and a few other animals: "They don’t just blindly copy the demonstrator; they can improve on what they learned. This ability to copy others and improve upon what they observe, I think that’s really important."

While this is good news, there is no word yet on how yips might effect bees' cognitive function.

 

It's back! A massive alligator at Myakka Pines Golf Club swallows up a turtle on the golf course.
Alligator at Myakka Pines Golf Club
It's back! A massive alligator at Myakka Pines Golf Club swallows up a turtle on the golf course.
Myakka Pines Golf Club/Facebook
Myakka Pines Golf Club
Karrie Webb had to wait for a herd of kangaroos to clear the fairway before playing a shot at the 2013 Women's Australian Open.
Karrie Webb had to wait for a herd of kangaroos to clear the fairway before playing a shot at the 2013 Women's Australian Open.
Getty Images
A dragonfly got a great seat to watch Tiger Woods at the 2011 PGA.
A dragonfly got a great seat to watch Tiger Woods at the 2011 PGA.
Jeff Haynes/Reuters
The Carbrook Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia, may have the most unique water hazard in the history of the game — a lake full of man-eating bull sharks. Yep, killer sharks that measure up to 10 feet in length are regularly seen poking their fins through the surface of the water by golfers as they set up to hit their shots just yards away.
The Carbrook Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia, may have the most unique water hazard in the history of the game — a lake full of man-eating bull sharks. Yep, killer sharks that measure up to 10 feet in length are regularly seen poking their fins through the surface of the water by golfers as they set up to hit their shots just yards away.
Paula Creamer ran away from a snake crossing the 14th fairway during the 2009 LPGA Championship.
Paula Creamer ran away from a snake crossing the 14th fairway during the 2009 LPGA Championship.
Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
Two bighorn sheep munched on the 15th fairway at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.
Two bighorn sheep munched on the 15th fairway at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.
Don Ryan/AP
A Springbok made its way onto a golf course in Johannesburg.
A Springbok made its way onto a golf course in Johannesburg.
ZUMA Press
Out of the way, cat! Todd Murphy of Lahania, Hawaii, had to wait as a stray cat made its way across the green at the 2002 NGA professional golf tour's Port City Azalea Classic.
Out of the way, cat! Todd Murphy of Lahania, Hawaii, had to wait as a stray cat made its way across the green at the 2002 NGA professional golf tour's Port City Azalea Classic.
Jeffrey S. Otto/AP
A chipmunk ran around the ninth green at the 2011 U.S. Amateur Championship at Erin Hills.
A chipmunk ran around the ninth green at the 2011 U.S. Amateur Championship at Erin Hills.
Patrick S Blood/Icon SMI
The 2006 U.S. Ryder Cup team watched as a rabbit scampered around the K Club.
The 2006 U.S. Ryder Cup team watched as a rabbit scampered around the K Club.
Aidan Crawley/EPA
Giraffes are common spectators at the Hans Merensky Golf Course in Phalaborwa, South Africa.
Giraffes are common spectators at the Hans Merensky Golf Course in Phalaborwa, South Africa.
Denis Farrell
Ducks and geese are always a problem on the course, as Oliver Wilson found out at the 2010 Qatar Masters.
Ducks and geese are always a problem on the course, as Oliver Wilson found out at the 2010 Qatar Masters.
Chen Shaojin/ZUMApress.com
Peter Lonard had to wait while a kangaroo hopped across the fairway at the 2008 Australian PGA Championship.
Peter Lonard had to wait while a kangaroo hopped across the fairway at the 2008 Australian PGA Championship.
Dave Hunt/EPA
A round at Carnoustie usually involves rain, fog and lots of high scores. But during the 2010 Senior British Open a frog had to be gently removed from the putting green.
A round at Carnoustie usually involves rain, fog and lots of high scores. But during the 2010 Senior British Open a frog had to be gently removed from the putting green.
ZUMApress.com
At the 2008 U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor, a black bear ran across the fairway.
At the 2008 U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor, a black bear ran across the fairway.
John Mummert/AP
At the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., players have to be extra careful when they're searching for a lost ball.
At the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., players have to be extra careful when they're searching for a lost ball.
Doug Murray/Icon SMI
Michelle Wie tweeted this picture of a turtle. Fortunately it was not in her line.
Michelle Wie tweeted this picture of a turtle. Fortunately it was not in her line.
Michelle Wie's Twitter Page - http://twitter.com/#!/themichellewie/status/75549721086799872
Wild Animals on the Golf Course!
1 18
Close
expandIcon
1 18
Close

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN