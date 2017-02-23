Ian Poulter's wife spent $100 bill signed by Arnold Palmer

Ian Poulter is $100 short when it comes to signed goods.

Arnold Palmer touched the lives of countless golfers, and everyone seems to have a story.

Ian Poulter told a great one during his Wednesday press conference prior to this week's Honda Classic. Poulter had Palmer sign a $100 bill for him that he planned to frame, but it suddenly went missing -- his wife had grabbed it from the safe and spent it.

"She didn't realize it was actually signed by Arnie, so it's out there somewhere," Poulter said.

Poulter said he had no idea where his wife spent the bill.

"It was probably in Publix to be honest," he said. "She probably went to get some groceries. But it was shock horror when I actually did go in there to put it in the frame. You can imagine what I said, 'Where has the $100 bill gone?'"

"What hundred?" she said. "I don't know. I must have spent it."

But this story has a happy ending. Poulter said he asked Palmer to sign another, so now he has two $100 bills, one from Arnie and another signed by Jack Nicklaus, sitting next to each other in a frame.