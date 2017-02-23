Jimmy Fallon and other late night TV hosts have had fun with President Donald Trump's golf game.

Despite his presidential duties, Donald Trump has found a way to keep his golf game sharp since his inauguration.

According to The New York Times, Trump has played golf six of the 32 days he's been in office. His most recent round included third-ranked Rory McIlroy at Trump International this past weekend.

But the president's time on the links haven't gone unnoticed, and it probably doesn't help that Trump was quick to criticize Barack Obama for how much he played golf while in office. Late night TV hosts James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon all took jabs at the president's golf habit this week.

Fallon ends his segment by picking up a golf club and saying, "Well, that's all for this TNN report. I got to get back to work."

Check out the clips below. Corden's begins at 2:15, Colbert's at 6:35 and Fallon's at 2:20.