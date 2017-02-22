Extra Spin

WATCH: One-armed 6-year-old Tommy Morrissey crushes pros in closest to the pin

Extra Spin Staff
25 minutes ago
Tommy Morrissey can stick it from 55 yards.
PGA Tour

We learned a while ago that setbacks can't slow 6-year-old Tommy Morrissey. Even though he was born with one arm, he can still swing a golf club better than most weekend hackers.

But here's proof he can hold his own against the pros, too. Before this week's Honda Classic at PGA National, Morrissey battled pros in a One-Arm Challenge, which was a closest-to-the-pin contest from 55 yards out. The pros had to use one arm, just like Tommy.

How did he do? Well, at one point his dad, Joe, gives a score update of 28 to 6, in favor of Tommy. Check out the PGA Tour video below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN