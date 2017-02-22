We learned a while ago that setbacks can't slow 6-year-old Tommy Morrissey. Even though he was born with one arm, he can still swing a golf club better than most weekend hackers.

But here's proof he can hold his own against the pros, too. Before this week's Honda Classic at PGA National, Morrissey battled pros in a One-Arm Challenge, which was a closest-to-the-pin contest from 55 yards out. The pros had to use one arm, just like Tommy.

How did he do? Well, at one point his dad, Joe, gives a score update of 28 to 6, in favor of Tommy. Check out the PGA Tour video below.