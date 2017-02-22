Extra Spin

Thomas Pieters hits girlfriend with errant drive at Genesis Open

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
3 hours ago
Thomas Pieters had some making up to do after one shot last week.
Instagram.com/a_j_ramirez

No sport interacts with its fans quite like the game of golf, a facet that was taken to a new level last week by Thomas Pieters.

While playing the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, a wayward drive by Pieters flew into the gallery and struck a spectator. And of all the spectators at the southern California golf course, it was likely his favorite one.

Pieters' shot actually hit his girlfriend, according to a video taken by another spectator and posted on Instagram. There’s no video of the accident, but the aftermath sure is entertaining.

When the nearby fan backed away and told Pieters "That is awesome," the 25-year-old pro responded in the most respectful way possible: "No." Check out the video below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN