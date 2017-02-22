Thomas Pieters had some making up to do after one shot last week.

No sport interacts with its fans quite like the game of golf, a facet that was taken to a new level last week by Thomas Pieters.

While playing the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, a wayward drive by Pieters flew into the gallery and struck a spectator. And of all the spectators at the southern California golf course, it was likely his favorite one.

Pieters' shot actually hit his girlfriend, according to a video taken by another spectator and posted on Instagram. There’s no video of the accident, but the aftermath sure is entertaining.

When the nearby fan backed away and told Pieters "That is awesome," the 25-year-old pro responded in the most respectful way possible: "No." Check out the video below.