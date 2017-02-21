A tragic plane crash killed four Americans and the pilot in Melbourne, Australia Tuesday morning. The four passengers were reportedly on a “once in a lifetime” golf trip through the country.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, the plane--a Beechcraft Super King Air--crashed into Direct Factory Outlet shopping center around 9 a.m. The building is located adjacent to Essendon Airport. The mall had not yet opened when the accident occurred, and both it and the airport were closed for the day. One employee from a nearby store said the explosion that followed was “like an atomic bomb.”

Following a stop at Essendon, the trip was reportedly headed to King Island--a tiny island between Victoria and Tasmania which hosts multiple courses. Names of the victims have been included in the Daily News report. Below is a video taken as the plane exploded after the crash.