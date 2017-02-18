Extra Spin

WATCH: John Daly steps into water hazard to hit shot

Extra Spin Staff
Sunday February 19th, 2017
John Daly is famous for doing things his own way.
Getty Images

You’ve seen it before. A ball lands on the fringe of a water hazard, forcing an unlucky tour pro to remove his shoes and socks, roll up his pants and wade barefoot into some muddy water to execute the recovery.

Leave it to John Daly to flip the script.

The two-time major winner found his ball sitting on the edge of the water hazard on the par-5 17th hole at The TwinEagles Club in Naples during the second round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Chubb Classic.

So he just walked into the water — soggy spikes and socks be damned.

Check out the video below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN