WATCH: John Daly steps into water hazard to hit shot

John Daly is famous for doing things his own way.

You’ve seen it before. A ball lands on the fringe of a water hazard, forcing an unlucky tour pro to remove his shoes and socks, roll up his pants and wade barefoot into some muddy water to execute the recovery.

Leave it to John Daly to flip the script.

The two-time major winner found his ball sitting on the edge of the water hazard on the par-5 17th hole at The TwinEagles Club in Naples during the second round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Chubb Classic.

So he just walked into the water — soggy spikes and socks be damned.

Check out the video below.