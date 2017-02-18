Topgolf takes over Safeco Field

If you've ever dreamed of what it would be like to launch a crisp 7-iron into the outfied at Safeco Field, now is your chance.

Until February 20, the Seattle Mariners's home will be transformed into the world's coolest driving range. Topgolf "Crush" is bringing the Topgolf driving range experience to baseball and football stadiums around the country.

Not only can you aim for targets placed 40-150 yards away from hitting bays in the grandstands, Topgolf can also track the flight path of your golf ball.

Ticket prices range from $65 for general admission to $125 for VIP packages, which include amenities like lounge access and free parking. The price covers the cost of one hour of play time for two people.

The Crush experience is open from 9:00 A.M. to midnight, and features a DJ playing live music starting at 5:00 P.M. A bar and two concession stands will be available for players who want to stick around before or after their tee times.

The next stop for Topgolf Crush will be Camping World Stadium in Orlando from March 10-12, 2017.

For more information, check out topgolf.com/crush.