WATCH: Kangaroos interrupt play at World Super 6 in Australia

Friday February 17th, 2017
A kangaroo races golfers down the fairway at the World Super 6 in Perth.
This week’s ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Australia is a different kind of golf tournament.

The European tour introduced an innovative format for the event that includes match play, knockout holes and nearest-to-the pin tiebreakers. Oh, and kangaroos.

A small herd hopped across the fairway at Perth’s Lake Karrinyup Country Club on Thursday, causing a brief delay in first-round play.

Check out the video below.

