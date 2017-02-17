Friday February 17th, 2017
Getty Images
This week’s ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Australia is a different kind of golf tournament.
The European tour introduced an innovative format for the event that includes match play, knockout holes and nearest-to-the pin tiebreakers. Oh, and kangaroos.
A small herd hopped across the fairway at Perth’s Lake Karrinyup Country Club on Thursday, causing a brief delay in first-round play.
Check out the video below.
Kangaroos in the fairway.
Only in Oz... pic.twitter.com/tcXISWfu71 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 16, 2017